First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.73

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.73 and traded as high as $15.06. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 56,623 shares traded.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 873,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $668,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

