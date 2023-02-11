First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 237.0% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,523. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 47.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

