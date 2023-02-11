First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Down 76.9% in January

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,527. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

