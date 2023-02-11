First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,015 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of First Solar worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.81. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $185.28.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

