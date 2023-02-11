Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$31.50 at Pi Financial

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIL. TD Securities increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Filo Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

In other Filo Mining news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 25,000 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$604,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 789,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,096,693. In other Filo Mining news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$604,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 789,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,096,693. Also, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael acquired 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$76,451.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,154,000.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

