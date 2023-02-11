Filecoin Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $5.04 or 0.00023205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $172.56 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 389,513,726 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

