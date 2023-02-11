Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Federal Signal stock opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. Federal Signal has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

