Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Trading Up 0.3%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $62.03. 20,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 13,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fast Retailing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Fast Retailing Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.99.
About Fast Retailing
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fast Retailing (FRCOY)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.