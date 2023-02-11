Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Trading Up 0.3%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $62.03. 20,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 13,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fast Retailing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Fast Retailing Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.99.

About Fast Retailing

Shares of Fast Retailing are set to split before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 27th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 27th.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

