Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Cut to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.50.
Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance
FBGGF stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. Fabege AB has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $17.92.
About Fabege AB (publ)
Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.
