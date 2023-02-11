ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Shares of EXLS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.16. The stock had a trading volume of 105,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,104. ExlService has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,690 shares of company stock worth $1,875,091. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

