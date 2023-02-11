Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.92 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92, RTT News reports. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $379.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.26 and its 200-day moving average is $305.44.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $975,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 115.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.