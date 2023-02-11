Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.98) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Eutelsat Communications Trading Up 6.8 %

OTCMKTS:ETCMY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend

About Eutelsat Communications

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.1726 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

