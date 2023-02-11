Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. Euronet Worldwide also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.85 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EEFT opened at $113.11 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EEFT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

