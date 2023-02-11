Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Euronet Worldwide also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $113.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

