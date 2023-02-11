Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Update

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euroapi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Euroapi Price Performance

EAPIF remained flat at C$15.00 on Friday. Euroapi has a 52-week low of C$13.05 and a 52-week high of C$23.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.86.

Euroapi Company Profile

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Paris, France.

Further Reading

