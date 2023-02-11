ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Trading Down 2.6%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66. 337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.
