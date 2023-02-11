essensys (LON:ESYS) Trading Up 8.4%

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.62). Approximately 161,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 68,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.57).

essensys Stock Up 8.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.41.

essensys Company Profile

essensys plc operates as a software and technology company in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company operates a software and technology platform that connects, controls, and automates digital services, as well as manages the critical infrastructure and business processes. It serves multi-site flexible workspace providers, commercial real estate providers, and multi-site landlords.

