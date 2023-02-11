EscoinToken Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $149.14 Million (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, EscoinToken has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One EscoinToken token can now be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00013622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $149.14 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken launched on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico.

EscoinToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

