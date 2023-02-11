Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,212. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.36%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after purchasing an additional 652,761 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after acquiring an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 281,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 493.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 201,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 167,519 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

