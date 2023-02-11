Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,589,000 after buying an additional 1,356,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,671,000 after buying an additional 2,388,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,225,000 after buying an additional 134,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after buying an additional 159,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

