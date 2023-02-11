Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $36.30.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,740,000 after buying an additional 330,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at $8,003,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 338,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 226,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

