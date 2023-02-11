Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Announces Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax updated its Q1 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.05-$7.35 EPS.
Equifax Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $206.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.37.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.
EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.
About Equifax
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
