Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Announces Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax updated its Q1 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.05-$7.35 EPS.

Equifax Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $206.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.37.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Equifax by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 320,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.