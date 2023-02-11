EOS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00004839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $74.59 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011801 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004969 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008462 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004869 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001018 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003875 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001554 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,082,442,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,447,961 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.