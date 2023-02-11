EOS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00004839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $74.59 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004869 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001018 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001554 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,082,442,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,447,961 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

