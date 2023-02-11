Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 3.0 %

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

In related news, CEO Hamid Erfanian purchased 100,000 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,962. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.