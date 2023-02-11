Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,840 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Newmont worth $18,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $47.98 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

