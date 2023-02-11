Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 1.0 %

ESBA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

