Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Embraer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ERJ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. 992,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Embraer has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Embraer had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Research analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 241.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 23.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 607.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

