Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $345.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

