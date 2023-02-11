Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Marc Bishop Lafleche Purchases 25,000 Shares

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 25,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £36,750 ($44,175.98).
LON ECOR opened at GBX 141.80 ($1.70) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153. The company has a market capitalization of £365.64 million and a PE ratio of 295.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ecora Resources PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.20 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.45 ($1.99).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.
