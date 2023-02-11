Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,911. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $12.38.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.0354 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
