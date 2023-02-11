Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,911. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.0354 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,042,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after buying an additional 1,053,263 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,467,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 207,505 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 174,898 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,121,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 405,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 860,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

