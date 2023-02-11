Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.04-$8.44 EPS.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.91. 2,256,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $171.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.68.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

