Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.04-$8.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.04-8.44 EPS.

Eaton Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.91. 2,255,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $171.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2,880.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $155,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

