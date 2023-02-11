EAC Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,473.95 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, EAC has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $4,473.95 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01101178 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,445.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

