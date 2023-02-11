DWF Group (LON:DWF) Trading Up 1.4%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77.60 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 77.60 ($0.93). Approximately 47,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 259,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.92).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.92) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
DWF Group Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.34. The stock has a market cap of £249.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.71.
About DWF Group
DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.
