DWF Group (LON:DWF) Trading Up 1.4%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77.60 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 77.60 ($0.93). Approximately 47,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 259,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.92).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.92) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

DWF Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.34. The stock has a market cap of £249.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.71.

DWF Group Cuts Dividend

About DWF Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. DWF Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.86%.

(Get Rating)

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

