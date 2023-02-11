Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.66. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.73.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,257. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.