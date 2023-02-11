Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $5.55-5.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 121.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,843,000 after buying an additional 47,785 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 63,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 74.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 104.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 45,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.