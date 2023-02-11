Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $5.55-5.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.
Duke Energy Price Performance
Duke Energy stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 121.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
DUK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.73.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
See Also
