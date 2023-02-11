dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Stock Down 0.1 %

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,494. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. VI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.