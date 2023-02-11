Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the January 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Disco stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $61.56. 4,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. Disco has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $63.75.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

