Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the January 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Disco Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Disco stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $61.56. 4,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. Disco has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $63.75.
About Disco
