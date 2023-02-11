Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 2,858 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $89,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,037 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $625,755.51.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 52,947 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,635,532.83.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 38,013 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,135,068.18.

On Thursday, December 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $71,318.52.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,969 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $399,285.84.

On Thursday, December 1st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 4,710 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $171,208.50.

On Friday, November 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,845 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $443,280.95.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $109,632.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $1,119,483.60.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $894,666.20.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $31.95. 133,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.