Dicker Data Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:DDR)

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 12th.

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Dicker Data

In other Dicker Data news, insider Mary Stojcevski 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

