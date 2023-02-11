dForce USD Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $166.23 million and approximately $134,627.58 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00433349 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00029602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015421 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000834 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9945614 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $93,517.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

