Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the January 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($29.03) to €26.40 ($28.39) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.00 ($26.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.57) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,724. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $29.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

