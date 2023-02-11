Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the January 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($29.03) to €26.40 ($28.39) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.00 ($26.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.57) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.
Deutsche Telekom Price Performance
Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,724. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
See Also
