Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 145,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,559. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBOEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($188.17) to €170.00 ($182.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.86.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

