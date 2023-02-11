DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 262.2% from the January 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,322.0 days.

DeNA Stock Performance

DeNA stock remained flat at $13.30 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51. DeNA has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

