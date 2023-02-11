Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Up 80.6% in January

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,091,900 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the January 15th total of 604,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,976,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DROOF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 120 ($1.44) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 114 ($1.37) to GBX 116 ($1.39) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 94 ($1.13) to GBX 91 ($1.09) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of DROOF stock remained flat at $1.10 during midday trading on Friday. 531,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,710. Deliveroo has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.