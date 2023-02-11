Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,100 shares, a growth of 773.0% from the January 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Defense Metals Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of DFMTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 357,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Defense Metals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.29.
Defense Metals Company Profile
