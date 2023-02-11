Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,100 shares, a growth of 773.0% from the January 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Defense Metals Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of DFMTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 357,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Defense Metals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

