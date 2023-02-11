Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 308.2% in January

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 308.2% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 12,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

