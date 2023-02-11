David B. Powers Sells 4,941 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.79. The stock had a trading volume of 257,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,694. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $152.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.88.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 414,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 330,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.