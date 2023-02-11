Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Trading Down 6.5%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 27,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 30,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

