Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 94.2% in January

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the January 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DFCO remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 123,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,366. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Dalrada Financial has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.78.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

